EquityCompass Tactical Risk Manager ETF (TERM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

EquityCompass Tactical Risk Manager ETF (NYSEARCA:TERM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0621 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd.

NYSEARCA:TERM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,725. EquityCompass Tactical Risk Manager ETF has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $23.62.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/equitycompass-tactical-risk-manager-etf-term-declares-0-06-quarterly-dividend-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for EquityCompass Tactical Risk Manager ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EquityCompass Tactical Risk Manager ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.