ERC20 Trading Down 14.5% Over Last Week (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $393,013.00 and $658.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002936 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00679511 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014186 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015140 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00184152 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035807 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046424 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 1,693,691,126 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,574,741,156 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.space. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 Index is a tokenized index of cryptocurrency which tracks and invests in the 20-top ERC20 tokens. Weekly, profits are distributed in Ether between the top-20 holders of a ERC20 token. “

Buying and Selling ERC20

ERC20 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta. It is not possible to buy ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

