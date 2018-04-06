Insider Selling: Globus Medical Inc (GMED) VP Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) VP Eric Schwartz sold 24,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of GMED traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.89. 199,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,813.02, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42. Globus Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $52.18.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.50 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Globus Medical by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in Globus Medical by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 6.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc (Globus) is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company is focused on implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company’s products fall into one of two categories: Innovative Fusion or Disruptive Technologies.

