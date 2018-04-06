Eryllium (CRYPTO:ERY) Market Cap Hits $70,582.00

Eryllium (CURRENCY:ERY) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Eryllium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Eryllium has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Eryllium has a market capitalization of $70,582.00 and $290.00 worth of Eryllium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $286.50 or 0.04334670 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00001302 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000046 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00011899 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006904 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015981 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012679 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eryllium Coin Profile

Eryllium (ERY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2016. Eryllium’s total supply is 15,616,315 coins and its circulating supply is 5,616,315 coins. The official message board for Eryllium is eryllium.net. Eryllium’s official Twitter account is @eryllium. The official website for Eryllium is eryllium.com.

Eryllium Coin Trading

Eryllium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Eryllium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eryllium must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eryllium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

