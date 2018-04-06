Espers Trading 9.3% Higher This Week (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Espers coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Espers has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Espers has a market capitalization of $6.92 million and $1,300.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.16 or 0.04324440 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00035127 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00052234 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00679928 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00020510 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00077032 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00057384 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00032252 BTC.

Espers Coin Profile

Espers is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 21,392,277,920 coins. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Espers’ official website is espers.io. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to purchase Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Espers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Espers and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.