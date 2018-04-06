Est�e Lauder Companies (EL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Est�e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Estee Lauder has surpassed the industry over a year, courtesy of focus on buyouts and product launches; strength in emerging markets; and solid growth in travel retail and online business. These factors helped the company to mark its 14th and 4th straight earnings and sales beat, respectively in second-quarter fiscal 2018, wherein both top and bottom lines grew year over year. Results gained from solid cost savings and contributions from BECCA and Too Faced. Sturdy growth in travel retail and online channels also drove performance. Notably, the company witnessed strength in most geographic regions and categories — with skin care and makeup standing out. Continued growth opportunities in the global prestige beauty industry, along with expected gains from tax reforms also led to a raised view. However, weak gross margin and soft U.S. retail traffic remain hurdles. Macroeconomic issues that could affect consumer spending also pose threats.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray set a $152.00 price target on shares of Est�e Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Est�e Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Est�e Lauder Companies from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Est�e Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Est�e Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.77.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $151.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Est�e Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $83.67 and a 12 month high of $152.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $54,938.38, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Est�e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Est�e Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 34.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Est�e Lauder Companies will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 40,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $6,119,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,605,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 9,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $1,238,123.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,576 shares in the company, valued at $608,424.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,642 shares of company stock worth $29,740,621. Corporate insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Est�e Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Est�e Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Est�e Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Est�e Lauder Companies by 2,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Est�e Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Est�e Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

