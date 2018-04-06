Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for Est�e Lauder Companies (EL) Issued By Piper Jaffray

Est�e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) – Piper Jaffray boosted their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Est�e Lauder Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 27th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Piper Jaffray analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. Piper Jaffray currently has a “Buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for Est�e Lauder Companies’ FY2018 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.08 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Get Est�e Lauder Companies alerts:

EL has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Est�e Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Est�e Lauder Companies from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Est�e Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Est�e Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Est�e Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Est�e Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.77.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $151.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76. Est�e Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $83.67 and a 12-month high of $152.02. The firm has a market cap of $55,350.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Est�e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Est�e Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 34.86%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Est�e Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Est�e Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Est�e Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Est�e Lauder Companies by 2,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Est�e Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Est�e Lauder Companies news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 40,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $6,119,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,605,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 9,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $1,238,123.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,576 shares in the company, valued at $608,424.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,642 shares of company stock worth $29,740,621 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Est�e Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for Est�e Lauder Companies (EL) Issued By Piper Jaffray” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/estee-lauder-companies-inc-el-expected-to-post-q3-2018-earnings-of-1-06-per-share-updated.html.

Est�e Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Est�e Lauder Companies (EL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Est�e Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Est�e Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.