Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

NYSE:ETH opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $636.07, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.13.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Corey Whitely acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $41,905.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman M Farooq Kathwari acquired 4,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $99,673.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,630 shares of company stock valued at $161,654 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 41.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 28.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 15,730 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 180.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 355,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,515,000 after acquiring an additional 27,510 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc is an interior design company. The Company is a manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings. The Company operates through two segments, which include wholesale and retail. The Company is an international home fashion brand doing business in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

