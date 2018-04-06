Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Reaches $13.53 on Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.53 or 0.00197564 BTC on exchanges including BtcTrade.im, COSS, Cobinhood and Koineks. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $1.37 billion and approximately $88.87 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $379.74 or 0.05546470 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00123731 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009269 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004559 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000725 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 101,008,269 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can’t shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic.”

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koineks, WEX, BX Thailand, Bitinka, Liqui, EXX, Koinex, Bit-Z, Mr. Exchange, HitBTC, Tidebit, Cobinhood, DSX, Coinsquare, Bittrex, BitBay, QuadrigaCX, Quoine, Coinone, ChaoEX, Lbank, Coinut, BitGrail, RightBTC, Korbit, Allcoin, Independent Reserve, bitFlyer, Kraken, GDAX, Poloniex, Binance, Kucoin, CoinFalcon, Huobi, COSS, Coinbene, EtherDelta, ZB.COM, Upbit, BTCTurk, Bibox, TOPBTC, Bitfinex, CoolCoin, BTC Markets, CEX.IO, GOPAX, CoinExchange, CoinEgg, Gemini, Bithumb, Gatecoin, Mercatox, Coinnest, Tidex, Gatehub, xBTCe, Coinrail, Bitso, Bancor Network, YoBit, ACX, Bitcoin Indonesia, Cryptopia, Bitstamp, Qryptos, Livecoin, Gate.io, Bitbank, BigONE, OKEx, BtcTrade.im and Exmo. It is not possible to purchase Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

