E-Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) Given New $60.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

E-Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, March 29th. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ETFC. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of E-Trade in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Raymond James Financial raised E-Trade from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. UBS raised E-Trade from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised E-Trade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded E-Trade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

Shares of ETFC stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.03. The stock had a trading volume of 294,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,351. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14,813.72, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.29. E-Trade has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $58.49.

E-Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). E-Trade had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. E-Trade’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that E-Trade will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Karl A. Roessner sold 115,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $5,958,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,193,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brent Simonich sold 7,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $407,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,579 shares of company stock valued at $12,040,724 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETFC. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of E-Trade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of E-Trade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of E-Trade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in E-Trade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in E-Trade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About E-Trade

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

