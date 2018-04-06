Euronav NV (EURN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.58 Million

Equities analysts expect that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will post sales of $89.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.40 million to $108.30 million. Euronav posted sales of $164.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year sales of $89.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $377.70 million to $595.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $630.21 million per share, with estimates ranging from $478.60 million to $853.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.46 million.

EURN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Euronav from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. DNB Markets upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Euronav from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price objective on Euronav and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronav presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EURN. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at $687,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Euronav by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,432 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 16,120 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at $894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Euronav stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $8.20. 254,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,643. Euronav has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $1,305.51, a P/E ratio of -91.11 and a beta of 0.60.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of April 4, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 55 double hulled vessels, including 31 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 2 Suezmax vessels under construction.

