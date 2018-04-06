eUSD Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (EUSD)

eUSD (CURRENCY:EUSD) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. eUSD has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of eUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, eUSD has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002916 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00680695 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014151 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00185694 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00035340 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00047580 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About eUSD

eUSD was first traded on October 12th, 2017. eUSD’s total supply is 324,459,463 tokens. eUSD’s official Twitter account is @eusdtoken. The official website for eUSD is www.eusd.io.

eUSD Token Trading

eUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to buy eUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eUSD must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

