Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $809,000 Position in Boeing (BA)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,743 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lourd Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Boeing by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 545,519 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $160,879,000 after purchasing an additional 27,956 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $801,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Boeing by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 429,080 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $109,076,000 after purchasing an additional 77,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Buckingham Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $373.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Vetr cut Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.99.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $336.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $194,684.36, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. Boeing has a 52-week low of $175.47 and a 52-week high of $371.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.89. The business had revenue of $25.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.78 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 11,050.62% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. research analysts expect that Boeing will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aircraft producer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 36,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.43, for a total value of $12,174,136.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

