Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.09

News headlines about Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ever-Glory International Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the textile maker an impact score of 45.4220802130597 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Ever-Glory International Group stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $3.55. 13,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,298. Ever-Glory International Group has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $54.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.02.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 2.98%.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc engages in manufacturing, distributing, and retailing apparels primarily in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

