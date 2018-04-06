Everbridge (EVBG) SVP Sells $35,790.00 in Stock

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $35,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $39.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,016.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Everbridge had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%. The firm had revenue of $29.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,229,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 297,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 200,310 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 527.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 99,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 280,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 194,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

