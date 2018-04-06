Insider Selling: Everbridge (EVBG) CFO Sells 9,500 Shares of Stock

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Kenneth S. Goldman sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $336,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Everbridge stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.54. 165,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $39.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,016.49, a PE ratio of -62.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $29.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.49 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 33.84% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. Everbridge’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVBG shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Everbridge from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

