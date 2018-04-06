Schlumberger (SLB) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,482 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mogharbel Khaled Al acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $192,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,992.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Guild sold 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,650 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,592,454. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $61.02 and a 52-week high of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $89,692.70, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $73.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. B. Riley set a $80.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group set a $78.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen set a $85.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.23.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

