Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Share Price

News articles about Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Evoke Pharma earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.4092360163847 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Evoke Pharma stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.14. 27,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,324. The stock has a market cap of $34.08, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.38. Evoke Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.09.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.21. sell-side analysts expect that Evoke Pharma will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EVOK shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoke Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.71.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal (GI) disorders and diseases. The Company is developing EVK-001, a metoclopramide nasal spray for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

