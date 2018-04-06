Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) Receives $24.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

In related news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 22,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $489,201.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Investors Lp Aea sold 10,953,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $233,205,252.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,531,357 shares of company stock worth $245,502,591.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Blackhill Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Suffolk Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000.

NYSE AQUA traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.76. 103,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,042. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $25.36.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Evoqua Water Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $297.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is focused on providing water treatment solutions. The Company is offering services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle needs. The Company offers a comprehensive portfolio of differentiated, proprietary technology solutions. The Company operates through three segments Industrial, Municipal and Products.

