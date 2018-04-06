Insider Selling: Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Major Shareholder Sells 10,953,746 Shares of Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) major shareholder Investors Lp Aea sold 10,953,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $233,205,252.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $25.36.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Evoqua Water Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $297.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQUA. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Blackhill Capital Inc. bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Suffolk Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on AQUA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is focused on providing water treatment solutions. The Company is offering services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle needs. The Company offers a comprehensive portfolio of differentiated, proprietary technology solutions. The Company operates through three segments Industrial, Municipal and Products.

