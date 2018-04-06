Evotec A.G. (EVT) Given a €16.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Evotec A.G. (ETR:EVT) has been assigned a €16.00 ($19.75) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVT. Oddo Bhf set a €20.00 ($24.69) price objective on Evotec A.G. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($20.99) price objective on Evotec A.G. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Shares of EVT stock opened at €15.01 ($18.52) on Wednesday. Evotec A.G. has a 1 year low of €7.91 ($9.77) and a 1 year high of €22.50 ($27.78).

Evotec A.G. Company Profile

Evotec AG provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates through two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. It offers drug discovery services, such as integrated services, target identification and validation, hit identification, compound management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, cell and protein production, and in vivo and in vitro pharmacology services, as well as absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, and toxicity services.

