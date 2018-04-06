Evraz (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evraz (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has $6.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EVRAZ plc is involved in integrated steel, mining and vanadium business. The company’s principal activities consists of manufacturing steel and steel products, Iron ore mining and enrichment , Coal mining, Manufacturing vanadium products as well as trading operations and logistics. It operates primarily in the Russian Federation, Ukraine, USA, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan and South Africa. EVRAZ plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of EVRZF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240. The company has a market cap of $8,701.61, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of -3.46. Evraz has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $6.24.

