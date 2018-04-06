William Blair Reaffirms Buy Rating for EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 29th.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BidaskClub upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on EXACT Sciences in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark set a $65.00 target price on EXACT Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.84.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.63. 140,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,689. The firm has a market cap of $4,918.69, a PE ratio of -40.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EXACT Sciences has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $63.60.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 24.13% and a negative net margin of 43.01%. The company had revenue of $87.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. EXACT Sciences’s revenue was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 39,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP D Scott Coward sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $85,134.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,995 shares of company stock worth $21,876,323 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 2,925.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 6,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

