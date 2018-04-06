Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Price

Headlines about EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. EXACT Sciences earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the medical research company an impact score of 46.1701938335062 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded down $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,455. EXACT Sciences has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The firm has a market cap of $4,918.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.22 and a beta of 0.87.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 43.01% and a negative return on equity of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.56 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.84.

In other news, SVP D Scott Coward sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $85,134.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 39,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 449,995 shares of company stock valued at $21,876,323. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/exact-sciences-exas-receives-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-16-updated-updated.html.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.