The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Holdings Cut by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 203,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 22,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The Ozarks lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 44,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,837 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,593,000 after purchasing an additional 78,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $185,055.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $42.19 and a one year high of $48.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 38.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.68%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Robert Edward Long sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $719,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,070.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 1,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $84,735.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,523 shares of company stock worth $5,885,511 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Goldman Sachs set a $49.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $45.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morningstar set a $48.50 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.54 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.21.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Holdings Cut by Exchange Capital Management Inc.” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/exchange-capital-management-inc-cuts-holdings-in-the-coca-cola-company-ko-updated-updated.html.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.