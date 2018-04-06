Exchange Union (CRYPTO:XUC) Trading Down 9.1% Over Last Week

Exchange Union (CURRENCY:XUC) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Exchange Union token can now be purchased for approximately $5.04 or 0.00076156 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx and HitBTC. Exchange Union has a total market capitalization of $10.07 million and $183,863.00 worth of Exchange Union was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Exchange Union has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002928 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00681043 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014207 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015125 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00184757 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035860 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00045875 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Exchange Union Profile

Exchange Union’s genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Exchange Union’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for Exchange Union is www.exchangeunion.com. Exchange Union’s official Twitter account is @exchange_union and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Exchange Union Token Trading

Exchange Union can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and HitBTC. It is not possible to buy Exchange Union directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exchange Union must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exchange Union using one of the exchanges listed above.

