Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Exela Technologies, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Exela Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 20th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Foresi anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Exela Technologies’ FY2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

XELA stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -130.19. The company has a market cap of $858.94, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.44. Exela Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $10.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,313,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Fondren Management LP acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $515,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Exela Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,123,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,934,000 after buying an additional 101,231 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exela Technologies by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,270,000 after buying an additional 2,229,100 shares during the period. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

