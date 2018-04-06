EXFO (EXFO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EXFO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.05. EXFO reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 10th.

On average, analysts expect that EXFO will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover EXFO.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.80 million. EXFO had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 5.22%.

EXFO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXFO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EXFO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

NASDAQ:EXFO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.05. 2,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.60. EXFO has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXFO. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EXFO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,009,000. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EXFO by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 256,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 59,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of EXFO by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/exfo-exfo-expected-to-post-earnings-of-0-05-per-share.html.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Webscale companies. It offers lab and manufacturing testing systems, including lab platforms; network simulation and load testing tools to meet the mobile telecom and VOIP/IMS network test challenges; transport and datacom solutions, such as Ethernet testing, fiber channel testing, DSn/PDH and SONET/SDH testing, synchronization testing, and SONET/SDH, OTN, and multiservice testing solutions; and optical products comprising power meters, light sources and amplifiers, variable attenuators, switch and utility modules, polarization analysis, optical communication analyzers, spectral testing products, bit-error-rate testing products, optical benchtop kits, osics multifunction platform, optical component testers, and tunable filters.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EXFO (EXFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.