Financial Review: eXp World (EXPI) & Its Rivals

eXp World (OTCMKTS: EXPI) is one of 120 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare eXp World to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares eXp World and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio eXp World $54.18 million -$26.01 million -25.25 eXp World Competitors $2.38 billion $315.29 million 13.13

eXp World’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than eXp World. eXp World is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

eXp World has a beta of 4.97, meaning that its share price is 397% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eXp World’s rivals have a beta of 0.66, meaning that their average share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for eXp World and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eXp World 0 0 3 0 3.00 eXp World Competitors 698 3547 6931 271 2.59

eXp World currently has a consensus price target of $12.81, indicating a potential downside of 0.58%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 7.26%. Given eXp World’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe eXp World has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares eXp World and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eXp World -7.33% -272.55% -93.83% eXp World Competitors 5.47% -51.29% 2.37%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of eXp World shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 49.6% of eXp World shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

eXp World rivals beat eXp World on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers. It also offers access to collaborative tools and training services for real estate brokers and agents. In addition, the company provides marketing, training, and other support services to its brokers and agents through a proprietary technology enabled services, and technology and support services contracted to third parties. The company was formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation and changed its name to eXp World Holdings, Inc. in May 2016. eXp World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Bellingham, Washington.

