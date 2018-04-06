Exterran (EXTN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exterran from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exterran from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st.

EXTN opened at $28.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.33. Exterran has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $33.69. The company has a market capitalization of $971.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.50 million. Exterran had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 2.65%. equities analysts anticipate that Exterran will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William M. Goodyear acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,876.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Girish Saligram sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $242,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Exterran by 7,962.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exterran during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Exterran during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Exterran during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Exterran during the third quarter valued at $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of products and services for the oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. Its contract operation services include personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies.

