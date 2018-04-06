Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Holdings Raised by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,591 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Extra Space Storage worth $54,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 65.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,178,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,290,000 after buying an additional 859,212 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,209,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,186,000 after buying an additional 823,278 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,712,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,748,000 after buying an additional 677,392 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,211,000 after buying an additional 269,603 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,555,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,941,000 after buying an additional 254,959 shares during the period.

In other news, VP P Scott Stubbs sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $793,002.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 144,973 shares in the company, valued at $12,428,535.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $75,090.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,659.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,388,931. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

EXR stock opened at $87.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.34 and a 1 year high of $88.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,897.20, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.21.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 44.67%. The business had revenue of $281.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.74 million. equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.23%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $83.00 price objective on Extra Space Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $78.00 price objective on Extra Space Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $92.00 price objective on Extra Space Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.92.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties located throughout the United States. The Company operates through three segments: rental operations; tenant reinsurance, and property management, acquisition and development.

