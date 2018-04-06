EZCORP Inc (EZPW) Receives $13.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

EZCORP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 20,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.76, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.58. EZCORP has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.39 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. research analysts expect that EZCORP will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EZPW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 1.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the third quarter worth $188,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in EZCORP by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 16,193 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in EZCORP by 38.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in EZCORP by 22.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 318,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 58,827 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

