Sheryl Sandberg Sells 55,000 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.13, for a total value of $10,072,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, April 2nd, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $8,573,400.00.

On Friday, March 2nd, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.74, for a total value of $9,610,700.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.25, for a total value of $9,748,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $159.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $453,499.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.79. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.81 and a 12 month high of $195.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 39.16%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 550.6% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 566 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 358.4% in the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush set a $260.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.43 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.78.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

