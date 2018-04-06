Facebook, Inc. (FB) Position Lifted by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,562 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Facebook were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Facebook by 550.6% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 566 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $8,573,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 290,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.14, for a total value of $44,700,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,520,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,179,674. Insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $159.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $453,499.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.79. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.81 and a 12 month high of $195.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 39.16%. equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Facebook to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS set a $214.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities set a $235.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.78.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

