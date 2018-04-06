Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in FactSet (FDS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in FactSet (NYSE:FDS) by 171.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.40% of FactSet worth $29,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,790,000 after buying an additional 91,419 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in FactSet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,002,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,750,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in FactSet by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,091,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,448,000 after buying an additional 461,518 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 672,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,082,000 after buying an additional 59,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in FactSet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,979,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FactSet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson began coverage on FactSet in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo set a $185.00 price target on FactSet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $199.00 target price on shares of FactSet in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. FactSet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $196.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. FactSet has a one year low of $155.09 and a one year high of $217.36. The stock has a market cap of $7,728.29, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95.

FactSet (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. FactSet had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 54.00%. The firm had revenue of $335.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. FactSet’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that FactSet will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. FactSet’s payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

FactSet declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 27th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.92, for a total transaction of $229,989.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at $4,412,455.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew J. Mcnulty sold 1,000 shares of FactSet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,187 shares of company stock worth $9,952,828 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

