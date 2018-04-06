FairGame Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.43 Million (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. FairGame has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $1.43 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairGame token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and BigONE. During the last seven days, FairGame has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FairGame alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.67 or 0.04365400 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00039744 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00050706 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00020724 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00647928 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00078163 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00057509 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00032316 BTC.

About FairGame

FAIR is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. FairGame’s official website is fair.game. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam.

Buying and Selling FairGame

FairGame can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is not currently possible to buy FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for FairGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FairGame and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.