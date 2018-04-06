Farmers Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Capital Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 602 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,032.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $834.60 and a 52-week high of $1,198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $707,761.56, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.42). Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $25.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.65 billion. equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 41.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,260.00 to $1,330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Vetr raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,192.20 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,200.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,180.20.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

