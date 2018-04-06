Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.13

Media coverage about Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fastenal earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.1757552188126 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Sunday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

Fastenal stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.65. 2,816,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,943. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $15,786.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 5.51.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $424,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles S. Miller sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,483,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/fastenal-fast-earning-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-report-finds-updated.html.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.