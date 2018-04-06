Fastenal (FAST) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fastenal earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.3502479510867 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Sunday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

Shares of FAST stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,487,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 5.51. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $15,786.10, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Fastenal had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $424,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles S. Miller sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,483,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WARNING: “Fastenal (FAST) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/fastenal-fast-given-daily-media-impact-score-of-0-10-updated-updated.html.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.