Goldman Sachs Begins Coverage on Fastenal (FAST)

Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in a research note released on Sunday, March 18th, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $60.00 price objective on Fastenal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.07.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.59. 2,562,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,021. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15,616.39, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Fastenal had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 7,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $424,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles S. Miller sold 26,250 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,483,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,702,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,907,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,889,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,773 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,222,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,602,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Goldman Sachs Begins Coverage on Fastenal (FAST)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/fastenal-fast-now-covered-by-goldman-sachs-updated-updated.html.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.