Fastenal (FAST) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Northcoast Research set a $60.00 price target on shares of Fastenal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fastenal to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fastenal has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.07.

Fastenal stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $15,786.10, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Fastenal had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles S. Miller sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,483,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $424,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chemical Bank increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 23,417 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/fastenal-fast-price-target-raised-to-55-00.html.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.