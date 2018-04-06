Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FATE. Raymond James Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

FATE traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.43. 249,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.63, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $14.45.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.00% and a negative net margin of 1,046.08%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,686 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 45,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 257.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc (Fate Therapeutics) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders. The Company’s cell therapy pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs, including cancer immunotherapies derived from engineered induced pluripotent cells, and immuno-regulatory programs, including hematopoietic cell immunotherapies for protecting the immune system of patients undergoing hematopoietic cell transplantation and for suppressing autoimmunity.

