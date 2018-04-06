Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Allegiant Air (ALGT) Stock Price

Media headlines about Allegiant Air (NASDAQ:ALGT) have trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Allegiant Air earned a media sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 45.6318067680358 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Allegiant Air alerts:

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $176.25 on Friday. Allegiant Air has a 52-week low of $111.54 and a 52-week high of $181.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,793.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.07.

Allegiant Air (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.93. Allegiant Air had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $378.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Allegiant Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Allegiant Air will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Allegiant Air’s payout ratio is presently 29.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALGT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective (up from $157.00) on shares of Allegiant Air in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Allegiant Air from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub lowered Allegiant Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Allegiant Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.64.

In other news, SVP Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.25, for a total transaction of $294,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,413.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.40, for a total value of $2,066,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,977,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,469,414.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,275 shares of company stock valued at $44,704,476 in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Allegiant Air (ALGT) Stock Price” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-allegiant-air-algt-stock-price.html.

About Allegiant Air

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.