Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ishares Lehman 20 Year (TLT) Share Price

News stories about Ishares Lehman 20 Year (NASDAQ:TLT) have trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ishares Lehman 20 Year earned a news sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the exchange traded fund an impact score of 46.414685493947 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of TLT traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.10. 8,830,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,524,338. Ishares Lehman 20 Year has a twelve month low of $116.51 and a twelve month high of $129.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.239 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st.

Ishares Lehman 20 Year Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

