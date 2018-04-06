Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Stock Price

Media stories about Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) have trended positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Marrone Bio Innovations earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.9497702388012 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MBII shares. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.55 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.18.

NASDAQ MBII traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,545. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $259.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Marrone Bio Innovations news, insider Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired 6,666,667 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc offers bio-based pest management and plant health products. The Company’s bio-based products include naturally occurring microorganisms, such as bacteria, fungi and plant extracts. It sells its products to crop protection market. Its four crop protection products include Regalia, Grandevo, Venerate and Majestene.

