Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Allergan (AGN) Share Price

News stories about Allergan (NYSE:AGN) have trended positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Allergan earned a coverage optimism score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.6236882965099 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

NYSE AGN traded down $3.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,105,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $57,987.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16. Allergan has a 12 month low of $142.81 and a 12 month high of $256.80.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 26.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Allergan will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Allergan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGN shares. UBS set a $250.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Allergan in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Allergan to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo set a $245.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $218.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allergan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.02.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Boccuzi purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.42 per share, with a total value of $129,078.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maria Teresa Hilado purchased 895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.39 per share, for a total transaction of $149,814.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,095 shares of company stock worth $1,258,081 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-allergan-agn-share-price.html.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan, Inc is a multi-specialty healthcare company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices and over-the-counter (OTC) products. It discovers, develops and commercializes a range of products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, urological and other specialty markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.