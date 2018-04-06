Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Price

News articles about Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) have trended positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ulta Beauty earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.075811604373 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,676. The firm has a market cap of $12,505.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $187.96 and a twelve month high of $314.86.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 15th that allows the company to repurchase $625.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo set a $297.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Vetr lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.16 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.64.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products.

