FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Research Coverage Started at UBS

UBS began coverage on shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) in a research note released on Thursday, March 22nd, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut FB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.17.

FBK opened at $41.12 on Thursday. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1,239.74, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.30.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $86.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.79 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 16.84%. equities analysts expect that FB Financial will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,792,000 after purchasing an additional 82,755 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 437,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,351,000 after purchasing an additional 277,155 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FB Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 259,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC grew its holdings in FB Financial by 8.8% during the third quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 221,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,371,000 after acquiring an additional 18,040 shares during the period. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in FB Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 201,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

