FedEx (FDX) Shares Sold by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lowered its stake in shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,250 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. FedEx makes up 2.2% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,687,689 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $920,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,447 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of FedEx by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,065,242 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $265,820,000 after acquiring an additional 607,585 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,920,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 687,170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $171,476,000 after acquiring an additional 351,909 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 592,730 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $147,910,000 after acquiring an additional 343,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FedEx to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $278.00 price objective (up previously from $233.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.51.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $239.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63,961.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. FedEx has a 12-month low of $182.89 and a 12-month high of $274.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $16.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. research analysts expect that FedEx will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

