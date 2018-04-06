FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Increased by J. Goldman & Co LP

J. Goldman & Co LP increased its position in shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) by 209.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,492 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,992 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for approximately 0.9% of J. Goldman & Co LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $17,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 7.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,925,763 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $885,594,000 after purchasing an additional 266,660 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,687,689 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $920,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,447 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,612,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $814,875,000 after purchasing an additional 116,500 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,395,924 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $597,879,000 after purchasing an additional 126,993 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,392,806 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $595,716,000 after purchasing an additional 73,830 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FedEx to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens set a $306.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $221.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.51.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $241.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64,572.11, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. FedEx has a 1 year low of $182.89 and a 1 year high of $274.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $16.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. analysts forecast that FedEx will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

